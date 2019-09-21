September is Sepsis Awareness Month. Every two minutes someone dies from sepsis in the U.S. — more than from prostate cancer, breast cancer and AIDS combined.
Sepsis happens when an infection you already have in your skin, lungs, urinary tract or somewhere else, triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Your body’s extreme response causes injury to its own tissues and organs. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to organ failure and death.
Sepsis is treatable with early recognition and care. Anyone can get sepsis. However, people with chronic lung, heart and liver disease are at higher risk. Additionally, those who are very young or old or with weakened or impaired immune systems are also at risk. Symptoms of sepsis include an ongoing infection with confusion or slurred speech, fever or shivering, extreme muscle pain, severe breathlessness, high heart rate or mottled and clammy skin. Forty percent of patients diagnosed with severe sepsis do not survive.
What can you do? It is crucial to detect sepsis early and to take preemptive measures. This includes preventing infections by obtaining appropriate treatment for all chronic conditions, as well as receiving recommended vaccinations as directed by your primary care provider. Furthermore, practicing good hygiene is key in keeping sepsis in check. It is critical to wash your hands and keep cuts clean and covered. Moreover, you should not go to work when ill to prevent spreading of infections.
It is imperative that you know the symptoms of sepsis described above and act fast to get immediate medical attention if sepsis is suspected. Sepsis awareness can and does improve survival. Let’s get ahead of sepsis. Know the risks. Spot the signs. Act fast and save lives!
Jennifer Pflug, MD
medical director of quality
Billings Clinic