On July 4, the USA celebrated its founding . This Fourth, in spite of the fireworks and picnics and speeches, many will feel unsettled because of the divisiveness that permeates the country.
Divisiveness was much worse during the Civil War, when about 620,000 soldiers died and the phrase “brother against brother” was coined.
We need to remember that today all major religions have their foundation in goodness, morality and peace and must not forget that adherents of all these peaceful religions have at times committed war, atrocities and genocide. Secular activists as well generally seek peace, justice, and a world where their children and grandchildren can be free, thrive and live in harmony.
Historians collectively have found both good and bad in the actions of virtually every U.S. president, though there is no similar defense of every member of Congress.
We must do all we can to maintain the values we celebrate on the Fourth:
"That all men are created equal, that they are endowed … with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness" (Declaration of Independence).
Promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity (Constitution of the United States).
The way to preserve our “more perfect Union” is for every voter to know what candidates stand for and vote. That is how “the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave o'er the land of the free."
Craig Landgren
Billings