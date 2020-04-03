Knudsen is a principled leader

We need a principled leader in the Montana Attorney General's office. Someone who has a little dirt on his boots and a whole lot of integrity. Austin Knudsen is that leader.
Austin grew up on a ranch in Eastern Montana where he learned the value of hard work, family and being a man of your word. Having served with Austin, I was able to see first-hand his leadership abilities. Austin was the kind of public servant who was not afraid to shove back at government overreach or fight to protect private property and Second Amendment rights. He was elected by his peers to serve as Speaker of the House, twice. He brought a no-nonsense kind of style to the Speaker’s office. One that invited input and discussion but was able to quickly get to the heart of a problem.
Austin Knudsen is not just a bureaucrat looking for his next gig. He is a leader with a little dirt on his boots and we could use a big dose of that at the Montana Attorney General’s office.
Wylie Galt
Speaker pro tem
Martinsdale
