Knudsen is a principled leader

Austin grew up on a ranch in Eastern Montana where he learned the value of hard work, family and being a man of your word. Having served with Austin, I was able to see first-hand his leadership abilities. Austin was the kind of public servant who was not afraid to shove back at government overreach or fight to protect private property and Second Amendment rights. He was elected by his peers to serve as Speaker of the House, twice. He brought a no-nonsense kind of style to the Speaker’s office. One that invited input and discussion but was able to quickly get to the heart of a problem.