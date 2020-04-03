Knudsen is the right man for AG

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It can be a daunting task to weed through all of the candidates running this election year. One race that is vital to Montana and yet gets little attention is the race for Montana’s next attorney general. Austin Knudsen is the man for the job.

Having served with Knudsen in the Legislature I can say that he is a man of honor who is not afraid to stand up for our Montana way of life. Austin served as speaker of the House of Representatives twice. He is the only one to do so since we enacted term limits. As speaker he displayed his ability to lead in difficult circumstances without sacrificing integrity.

It is no secret that during recent years Montana’s drug epidemic has gotten out of hand. As a result we have seen violent crime rates skyrocket. Austin is currently serving as a county attorney and in that role he is working to hold back the tide of drugs flowing into Montana. We need a man to lead the Department of Justice who has that kind of front-line experience.

Austin Knudsen has proven that he is a principled leader who values families, smaller government and private property rights. He has the experience we need to lead the Department of Justice.

Sen. Cary Smith