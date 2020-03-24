Knudsen is the right pick for Montana AG

Austin Knudsen is the right choice to be Montana’s next attorney general. Having served with him in leadership in the House of Representatives, I was able to see, up close, his character and resolve. His straightforward approach to leadership was refreshing. He said what he meant and followed through with what he has said. He was the kind of leader you wanted in your corner.

While serving the Montana House of Representatives, Austin battled to protect our Second Amendment rights, and the right to life for the unborn. He pushed back on government overreach and bureaucratic overgrowth while looking to protect individual freedoms and private property rights. In his private life he serves as a county attorney on the front lines of fighting the drug epidemic which is infecting our state.

Austin Knudsen is the right man for the job. He has the legal and real life experience to lead our state and protect our constitutional rights as Montana’s next attorney general.

Greg Hertz

Speaker of the House

Polson

