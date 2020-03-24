Knudsen needs to be the next AG

Austin Knudsen is a leader, something that can’t be said of everyone who ascends to a leadership role. During my experience in the Montana House of Representatives, most recently as the Majority Leader, I had the fortune to work beside leaders of both chambers, and both parties. As a member of the majority party, I worked closely with Austin Knudsen for two sessions.

As Speaker of the House, Austin sought the input of fellow caucus members. He used that input, and the guidance of both the U.S. and Montana constitutions, to strategically assess decisions before him, and then made the best choice available. Those qualities are why I’m endorsing Austin Knudsen for Attorney General in 2020. The principles upon which Austin Knudsen makes decisions provides you with the confidence that Montanans will be well-served by him as your attorney general.

You will hear and read many words and political opinions about candidates in all races, including the AG race. The task we all face is cutting through the words to get to the truth of critical issues and the quality of the person. With Austin, that task is very simple. He tells you who he is and what he stands for, conducts his personal and business affairs upon his beliefs, and stands behind what he does, without wavering.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}