Students 35 – Koopman 0
It’s football season! The Cats and Griz are on a roll. But so are Montana high school students.
Following student climate strike activities across Montana on Sept. 20, Public Service Commissioner Roger Koopman wrote newspaper columns berating students for their civic actions, saying they should’ve been in school, condemning administrators for excusing students, and claiming students were pawns of adults who don’t understand science like he does with his BS degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Letters-to-the-editor columns have since filled with cheers for students and boos refuting Koopman’s claims. I’d say students won hands down. Koopman didn’t even get into the red zone.
Koopman, a native-born New Yorker like Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seems to relish his NY and outside-agitator identity. In 2018, a judge flagged Koopman and the PSC for unsportsmanlike conduct after they denied a solar energy company due process in a rate request. Koopman and PSC members had expressed bias against renewable energy before the ball was snapped. (Koopman got in that judge’s face.)
Another judge ruled “incomplete pass” — denying Koopman’s lawsuit last season to block construction of Bozeman Public Safety Center after voters approved a multi-million-dollar bond. Refs conferred: invalid, out-of-bounds. Koopman threatened an appeal to Montana Supreme Court. Bozeman paid a $22,000 signing bonus. Challenge/lawsuit dropped.
All in all, I think Montana students are doing great! Koopman is just outclassed. He probably needs to change sports or move somewhere they don’t have a strong winning tradition. Montana football is clearly not his game.
Hal Schmid
Missoula