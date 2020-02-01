Kudos to Daines for backing Trump

Been watching the political circus proceedings of the impeachment of our President Trump. The Constitution calls for impartiality of all parties concerned. HR-13 of the House Judiciary finding cause for impeachment was passed by the all Democrat majority along party lines. HR-755 which provided the rules of the inquiry was drawn-up and approved by the Democrat majority along party lines. The House Committee before the Senate, promoting the impeachment of our President Trump are all Democrats. Democrats complain about not having any witnesses, I recall 17 witnesses, all of course, approved along majority party lines by Chairman Adam Schiff during the House Democrat impeachment inquire of our President Trump. The Democrats hatred of our President Trump stems from political differences and are trying to unseat a duly elected president from performing his duties. President Trump is pro-life, against open borders, illegal aliens, and the take-over of American society by the socialist entities with in America. God Bless our President Trump. Kudos to Senator Daines for supporting the president and representing the majority of Montana's people in Congress.