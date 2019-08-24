Last school year, the Lame Deer School Board did not hire a high school girls basketball coach until August and did not hire a boys basketball coach until after the season started, so the teams never got any gym time between June 1 and July 31. Spring rolled around and there was no high school golf coach. There were 40-plus junior high kids that wanted to go out for track — no coach! My son, the A.D., stepped up to save the golf season and was promptly criticized and threatened with no coach pay by the board bosses. He eventually received the golf coach's stipend.
I have never witnessed any of these critics on the school board volunteer and do something at any of the student activities.
Early on there was a proposal to co-op with the N.C. Tribal school in football so they would have adequate numbers to field a team. June, July and August board meetings went by and no co-op or coaches were on the school board agenda.
Practice began Aug. 16 and there were no high school girls volleyball coaches or a cross-country coaches. Now the blame game begins, the board bosses are going to be pointing every which way. There's an old saying that if you point a finger, there are three fingers pointing right back at you.
There is a process to follow before a name appears on the board agenda for hire. And, where is that person that is supposed to ensure that this process is getting done and the coaches names/positions are put on the board agenda for approval, or not, for hire? Most other schools have coaches on board immediately after a season is completed — this is called efficiency, a term that does resonate with the school administration and some board members.
When nothing is being done or gets done in this area that would constitute "neglect of duty."
George Scalpcane
Lame Deer