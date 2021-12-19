LaVie grateful for help with unexpected pregnancies

Throughout 2021 and over the last 30+ years, thanks to the generous support of our community, LaVie has been able to be a beacon of hope to everyone who walks through our clinic doors. As we look forward to what God has planned for 2022, we know that no matter what lies ahead, our work will continue to be essential.

The fear of being a parent, letting down family members, not having enough money, and fear of the unknown can create a crisis pregnancy situation for a new mom or dad. When a person is allowed to work through their fears with someone who will listen and have supportive resources extending beyond their pregnancy, it can be life changing.

If LaVie didn't exist in our community, unexpected pregnancies could end so differently. When you choose to partner with LaVie, you impact the lives of moms, dads, and babies for a lifetime. If you said yes to sacrificially and prayerfully supporting LaVie in 2021, we sincerely thank you! We are humbled and honored that you believe in and support LaVie's mission. We respectfully ask for your continued partnership in 2022 — there are so many moms-to-be and babies counting on you.

God Bless, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!

Cindy Nordstog