I recently did a research assignment on physician-assisted suicide. In the process of researching, I discovered many new things that gave me a new perspective on the matter. In the state of Montana, physician-assisted suicide is legal with a court ruling, but I believe Montana should adopt the same Death With Dignity laws that states such as Oregon and Colorado have.
With the laws already set in place with Death With Dignity (which you can learn more about here: https://www.deathwithdignity.org/learn/), having to involve the court in a peaceful death can be humiliating and end up taking more time than the person applying for it has. There are very specific guidelines and waiting periods to prevent a patient making a hasty decision in such cases. A patient must also be deemed mentally competent and diligent with the request.
Montanans are known for being able to take care of themselves without government interference. Physicians should be trusted to provide proper advice to their patients and patients should have a choice to end their lives peacefully in the state of Montana rather than suffering.
Aaliyah Green
Billings