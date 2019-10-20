I would like to applaud Mike McTee’s letter to the editor (“Shooting Prairie Dogs,” Oct. 12, 2019) for informing the hunting public that lead ammunition is toxic to our wildlands and wildlife. As a wildlife rehabber for 40 years I see the steadily growing negative impact lead has to our raptors, scavengers, waterfowl and shorebirds. We removed lead from gasoline and paint because the toxin is deadly.
But Mr. McTee did not go far enough, nor relate the real science about his key topic prairie dogs. For completeness it is any shotshell, bullet, sinker or fishing gear made of lead that in injurious and potentially deadly to any animal (including humans) that ingest the lead or its fragments. Lead = Dead for many eagles, owls, Loons and scavengers that eat lead tainted gut piles, unrecovered carcasses, or spent lead settling in waterways or riparian areas. Lead alternative bullets, shotshells, fishing sinkers and lures are available locally and online.
But to McTee’s key point, the act of shooting prairie dogs is the least effective and often counter-productive method of attempting to control their populations. Shooting them, in fact, stimulates compensatory reproduction and increases the landowners’ prairie dog population. Other control methods like installing raptor perches for hawks and owls and placing small bales of hay or other fox/coyote ambush hiding spots will generate natural biological controls. Allowing/promoting tall vegetation growth on colony edges or installing vision-reducing fabric fences can prevent prairie dog expansion in an unwanted direction. Prairie dogs, as a keystone species, provide habitat for dozens of other species and provide natural prairie benefiting aeration, fertilization and water absorption benefits. Coexisting with them can actually increase prairie productivity for both wildlife and livestock. (http://www.humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/archive/assets/pdfs/wildlife/prairie_dog/prairie-dogs-and-cattle.pdf)
Dave Pauli
Billings