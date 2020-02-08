Legal cannabis can be Colstrip's future industry

I moved from Fontana, California, to Colstrip in 1983, leaving one coal-fired job behind and diving headlong into another. Colstrip has been good to me and my family; my wife suffered from culture shock when we first arrived but soon adapted to our new home. Both my sons benefited from the excellent schools, they were able to play varsity football, and a resource program helped my youngest learn to read. The wages allowed us to purchase property and enjoy some of the things we wouldn’t have been able to afford if we’d stayed in California. It’s been a good 37 years and I’m now retired. However, I consider myself a Colstrip lifer, and it is my intention to live out my days in this lovely little town. I’m concerned about our future, and I'm offering a solution to our problem.