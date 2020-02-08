Legal cannabis can be Colstrip's future industry

I moved from Fontana, California, to Colstrip in 1983, leaving one coal-fired job behind and diving headlong into another. Colstrip has been good to me and my family; my wife suffered from culture shock when we first arrived but soon adapted to our new home. Both my sons benefited from the excellent schools, they were able to play varsity football, and a resource program helped my youngest learn to read. The wages allowed us to purchase property and enjoy some of the things we wouldn’t have been able to afford if we’d stayed in California. It’s been a good 37 years and I’m now retired. However, I consider myself a Colstrip lifer, and it is my intention to live out my days in this lovely little town. I’m concerned about our future, and I'm offering a solution to our problem.
I told our City Council at the Jan. 28 meeting about an article from the Jan. 15 Billings Gazette: “Cannabis campaign starts 2020 push.” It’s a long article, but I will read only two sentences.
“As many state lawmakers returned to the Capitol halls this week, a Montana group, backed by heavy hitters in reform efforts across the country, submitted initiative drafts to legalize marijuana…”
This measure comes as two Colstrip power plants shut down earlier this month, and the lifetime of the two remaining units is in question.
Sometimes opportunity knocks, and sometimes opportunity knocks down the door. If this ballot initiative passes, they’re going to have to grow that cannabis somewhere.
My proposal tonight is that we, the citizens of Colstrip, reach out to the cannabis providers in our state and tell them we have a very secure empty building, Isobel Bills School, we have a motivated and eager work force, and we want the jobs growing your product.
I know this is controversial, there will be numerous obstacles and prejudice to overcome but if we are truly Colstrip United we should be willing to do whatever we can, within the boundaries of the law, to preserve our city, our homes and the equity in our real estate.
This could be a new beginning for our town, something that has never been done before, moving from an industrial economy to agriculture, from emitting CO2 to absorbing CO2.
I’m a dreamer, and my dream for Colstrip is green, row after row of grow houses, producing not only cannabis, but food and medicine. Using modern methods like hydroponics and aquaculture, and as long as we’re dreaming, how about a hemp processing plant for the local farmers and a bio-diesel plant, to reduce our agricultural waste? All powered by our wind farm and our solar panels, from black to green — what a concept.
I realize these are just dreams, you can call them pipe dreams, it won’t hurt my feelings. It will require a vast investment of time, money and hard work, and will need the cooperation of every person who calls Colstrip home, to bring them to fruition. But it will be the first step in our journey away from dependence on an antiquated and polluting industry that will operate or shut down at the whim of people who do not live here.
I believe if we embrace cannabis as our future, we can build on that, and live up to our motto, Tomorrow’s Town Today.
Eugene C. Wier
Colstrip