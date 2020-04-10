Lessons from the good-old days

Lessons from the good-old days

Back in the old days before we had electricity, we used a Sears and Roebuck or Wards catalog when we ran out of toilet paper because we only went to town once every couple of months.

If we were down in the coulees, we used a handful of brush and leaves that were on the ground. Once in a while, there were poison ivy or nettle weed that was laying on the ground — ouch, ouch! Advice: Go out to the old outhouse and find some old catalogs for paper.

Bob Candee

Richey

