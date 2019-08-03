I am running for Billings City Council Ward 4. I am honored to have this chance — the chance for a mom, wife, friend, small-business owner, and citizen — to make a difference in our city.
My family and I have been here for the past 11 years, and we absolutely love it. I manage our small business in health care, and I have a background in project management and consulting from a variety of industries: construction, insurance, telecom, e-commerce and energy. I feel that facts, a strong business case, communication and risk mitigation are key to running any successful initiative. I am not afraid of confrontation, nor am I afraid of compromise. I am excited to bring these attributes to city council to help resolve issues thoughtfully and effectively.
Essentially, we should emphasize initiatives that keep our city safe, encourage economic development, attract and retain talent for our workforce, and keep our city manageable, livable and relevant to all ages from kids, to young adults, to seniors. Years from now, when my kids are adults, I want them to consciously decide to move back to Billings — not only because their family is here but because the city continues to be affordable, with good job opportunities, safe streets, strong schools and a community that embraces diversity, unity and acceptance.
I fully believe that working together we can build progress. Working together we can build a vision for Billings.
Carmelita Dominguez
Billings