Let's rise above Trump's hate

The thing that terrifies me the most about President Trump, is that he has built his power on getting Americans to hate each other more. To face what is ahead, we must rise above this: Treat each other with respect as neighbors despite our differences; help each other be better instead of making life harder; and protect the democracy so crucial to our rights and freedoms.
We might also know that we actually need each other. No one viewpoint has all the answers, or even knows all the important questions about the complex issues of these times.
Bill Walker
Billings