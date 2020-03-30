Let's make every day a day of prayer

Let's make every day a day of prayer

As a former stockbroker, who survived the infamous 1987 financial crisis (21% nosedive), the lesson learned was that the market and this wonderful country can withstand a lot more heat than fake news and the deep state would have us believe. In every press conference, both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence convey their heartfelt concern for putting the American people first, saying, “We'll work on the Dow later.” To bolster confidence, they declared March 15, 2020, to be a National Day of Prayer — and so it was! If God is for us, who can be against us?

Let's make every day a National Day of Prayer!

Nancy May

Forsyth

