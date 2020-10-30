Letter the editor: What are they talking about?

I can understand the president’s family members painting him in a good light even if they must bend the truth. But I wonder how much he paid all those other speakers to say so many glowing lies about his so-called accomplishments. They raved on about how he did everything he promised to do in 2016. Let us be honest about this. What about the coal miners? What about his health care? What about his promise to unite America? What about his “Make America Great Again” slogan? What era in American history is he talking about? Is he talking about the ‘60s?

We had race riots then and we have race riots now. This shows what kind of a leader he isn’t. Then, all he does is blame others. He has an overinflated ego and is acting like a dictator who is drunk on power. Fortunately, the energy companies have ignored him and for the most part have moved away from the polluting coal. What has he actually done for America? I have come to one conclusion, the reason the people who like him do so because he acts like a white supremacist and he is building a wall around America. His political platform is name-calling and belittling others, for want of anything else for which to stand.