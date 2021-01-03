Letter to editor: Daines should object to vote

I write this letter to urge and request that Senator Daines support President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, by objecting to the Electoral College vote. I ask this on behalf of saving our republic and making our individual vote matter.

However, before I ask of my senator this request, let me put into perspective what others before him gave to this country.

There were 56 signers to the Declaration of Independence. Let’s see what their risk was and what did they give up 244 years ago.

Five signers were captured by the British and brutally tortured as traitors. Nine fought in the War of Independence, died from their wounds. Two lost sons in the Continental Army and another had two sons captured and brutally tortured. A dozen had their homes pillaged and burned.

John Hancock and his wife, who just gave birth to a baby girl, had to flee their home in Philadelphia to Baltimore in the cold winter of December 1776. Their baby daughter died at 2 months of age from the trip.

I could go on but I think you can get a good picture of what they risked. What would the 56 think of the current politicians in Washington, D.C., that cower so they can keep their job, collect money, benefits and other added goodies.