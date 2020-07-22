Letter to editor: Protect youth from E-cig deception

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I fully support a complete ban on the sale of all flavored vape and flavored E-cigarette products!

I am proud to be a volunteer parent advocate representing the Montana chapter of Parent’s Against Vaping/E-cig. PAVe is a national grassroots organization founded in 2018 by three moms as a response to the youth vaping epidemic. I joined PAVe here in Montana because this issue is deeply personal for me.

My health remains compromised to this day from of the lasting effects of smoking even though I was able to quit after many attempts 38 years ago.

But, just as Big Tobacco targeted my extended family by marketing cigarettes to me, my siblings and cousins when we were young, they are targeting our youth right now with e-cigarettes/vaping products using the same playbook updated for a new generation. They use deceptive social media marketing, stealth by design, high-tech products, and downplay the health risks. And they lure them in with sweet and fruity flavors to mask the harsh taste of nicotine salts that vaping companies use to deliver enormous and more potent amounts of nicotine. Addiction is happening right under our noses. Fifty-eight percent of Montana high schoolers have used some kind of vaping device, 30% vape on a regular basis, according Montana’s youth self-reporting data.