Letter to editor: Trust women

A Republican candidate for the Montana Legislature came to my door asking for my vote. I said I needed to know something first. Roe v. Wade will likely be overturned soon, and it will fall on the Legislature to decide what happens to a woman who has an abortion at six weeks, maybe a woman whose partner is abusive. What punishment would the candidate mete out? Would he put her in jail? Evidently so, and he went into a discussion about how if a pregnant woman fell down the stairs and lost her pregnancy she would now have to be investigated as to whether it was intentional.