Letter to editor: Use your brain

The most phenomenal entity on planet Earth is the human brain. That it is standard issue to most of us is miraculous indeed!

Some of us (not me) are issued an enhanced upgraded model: think, geniuses like Albert Einstein, Richard Feynman or Edwin Hubble and current child prodigies like Ethan Bortnick, who was playing the piano at age 3, composing music at 5 and a headliner musician at Las Vegas at 10.

A unique feature of our brain is its malleability. It can be made smarter by learning pertinent facts. The brain can learn positive enlightenment or negative disillusionment, which brings me to the creepy reality that we can also learn ignorance. I was taught ignorance at a young age by well-meaning but deluded misinformed religious people. There are approximately 4,200 different religions out there; they cannot all be right, but they can all be wrong!

Even our standard issue brains have options, like reason, rationality, common sense and experiences to refer to before taking some “helpful” person’s advice.

Rely on your incredible brain to make the right decision: Should I stay home and give the nerds more time to develop accurate tests and drugs, or should I go get a haircut and a tattoo on my buttock?