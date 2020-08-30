Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Apathy is not the answer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A quote from the Western Spectator, a Marietta, Ohio, newspaper: "Shall we repose in apathy when our liberties are not only threatened, but openly assailed? Shall we cherish a lethargic sleep when the enemy is at our doors? Americans!....Awake….!"

A recent editorial?

This quote was printed in August, 1814. Young America was under siege by Great Britain as a result of their lust for what they perceived as the "Land of Milk and Honey," the then Northwest Territory, what we now refer to as the Upper Midwest/Ohio River Valley.

The war of 1812 saw pillaging, arson and carnage in our cities including Washington, D.C., where the white house was burned to the ground. The enemy came from overseas.

Today's enemy resides among us.

Our apathy is evident in the declining interest in the right to vote. Attacks are gaining momentum against the Second Amendment, and the Electoral College.

Many people are adopting the belief that it is government's role to take care of us from cradle to grave. What we don't have and desire should be taken from those that have. We not only should enjoy the right to the pursuit of happiness, but government should guarantee us happiness.