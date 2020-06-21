Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Billings shouldn't deprive its seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Billings parks administration recently met to decide which programs would be eliminated in order to balance the city budget. Their cuts included a proposal to eliminate the north side senior center and its many important community programs.

The city has long wanted to take over the center and convert it to city offices and additional space for the parks department. They’ve purposely cut spending for senior services in an effort to remove this important sector of our community from the building.

The center provides meals to low-income seniors in addition to exercise, training and informational resources to help seniors remain active, communicative and fit. The weekly bingo games draw dozens of seniors who also use this place as a daily social hub for connecting and interacting with people their own age. The center is staffed by paid personnel and many unpaid volunteers who gladly donate time and resources to help our seniors. Removing this important senior citizen resource would be a discriminatory blow to the health and mental welfare of one of our society's most important social assets.