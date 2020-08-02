Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Children shouldn't be casualties

As we approach the decision/jump off date I want to remind the Superintendent of Public Instruction of a previous email:
“The way I figure it out, when we send troops into combat we expect casualties. That is war! Now we send children into classrooms with the unknown possibility of bringing something home and/or getting the virus themselves. Those casualties are preventable and it is not a war decision! How many casualties are expected/acceptable? It is totally political.”
When we have determined the answer to the question, only then should the schools be opened. Just because the White House wants them open does not mean, “Open, and let the chips (children) fall where they may.” The White House has already said they “are not responsible” for other things and they have yet to take responsibility for opening schools. They just say, “Open.” Till then it is your responsibility to determine expected/acceptable, and no other’s.
As a retired Marine officer with the Basic Officer’s Extension Course and Amphibious Warfare Officers Extension Course behind me, I have some idea of combat casualty determination. Both were as an enlisted Marine and contributed to my commissioning at 15 of my 22 years active. I have no knowledge of how Public Instruction determines “casualties.” Personally, one child/parent casualty is too many when attributed to school opening.
Semper Fi.
George D. Nilson
Billings
