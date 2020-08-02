Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Children shouldn't be casualties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we approach the decision/jump off date I want to remind the Superintendent of Public Instruction of a previous email:

“The way I figure it out, when we send troops into combat we expect casualties. That is war! Now we send children into classrooms with the unknown possibility of bringing something home and/or getting the virus themselves. Those casualties are preventable and it is not a war decision! How many casualties are expected/acceptable? It is totally political.”

When we have determined the answer to the question, only then should the schools be opened. Just because the White House wants them open does not mean, “Open, and let the chips (children) fall where they may.” The White House has already said they “are not responsible” for other things and they have yet to take responsibility for opening schools. They just say, “Open.” Till then it is your responsibility to determine expected/acceptable, and no other’s.