Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: City must help homeless

Now, more than ever, is not the time for our politicians to pussyfoot around or dawdle. Time is of the essence to implement a strategic plan for our homeless population as the weather gets colder. The homeless, families and people down on their luck have been driven away from the downtown area ever since The Hub closed. More and more are transitioning to different areas. I am seeing quite a few individuals and groups where I live. They’re not obnoxious or making a scene. All they want, for the majority, is help, a hand up. Granted, there are quite a few who misrepresent those who truly desire to better themselves. Adding the virus into the mix does not make for a very good recipe. Everyday survival gets mired in the muck when all one is trying to do is keep their head above water. Sooner than later our representatives not only need, but must, pick up the gauntlet.