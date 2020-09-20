Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Congress can help keep kids fed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keeping students fed, fit and ready to learn so they grow up to be adults ready to earn has been a key benefit of the school meal programs for more than 70 years. Today, the programs are more important than ever as skyrocketing unemployment rates due to the ongoing pandemic, coupled with a lack of renewed COVID-19 relief legislation, have left many families struggling to provide healthful meals to their children while maintaining housing.

Schools are working hard to respond to the unprecedented learning environment challenges while meeting the needs of teachers, staff, and students, including access to school meals.

School nutrition personnel are grateful USDA extended key flexibilities, allowing schools to continue providing free meals to all students through Dec. 31. However, this flexibility will probably be needed much longer.

USDA took a crucial step to ensure children have the necessary food and nutrition support. Now Congress must provide longer-term resources. Passing a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that addresses food and housing insecurity for all Americans should be its top priority.

Congress can reduce hunger for Montana families by:

• Extending all flexibilities for the child nutrition programs through the end of the school year.