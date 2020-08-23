Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Deeds, not words

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I was a young soldier I had a battalion commander who reminded us constantly, “Deeds, not words.” Invariably when one of his officers started a longwinded explanation about something they did, they received a blank stare first, then the words above. He would add, “I was there, I saw what happened, do something different and I will be watching."

We Americans are a stubborn stiff-necked lot. This trait can pull us through this national emergency by using that stubbornness to defeat this virus. Forget the politicians on both sides who go on and on about how rotten the other side is — I have not heard a strategy from any of those folks yet. I hope to think for every one of those people running their mouth on TV, there are 10 others who are honored to represent the people and just go in and do their job every day.

Soldiers take an oath to, “Defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.” We must, as a nation, defend against this virus — it is one of the deadliest enemies our country has faced.

Now, in the spirit of my former Battalion Commander, it is time to sign off, “Deeds, not words.”

Gary Russell

Red Lodge

