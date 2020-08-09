Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: First impressions are lasting impressions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana is a place of first impressions. First impressions are also lasting impressions. I’ll get back to that.

I love Montana. I grew up in Stillwater County. I left Montana for college, then subsequently the Army. When I retire from the Army, I want to move back.

When one of my closest Army friends got orders to move to the Pacific Northwest, she contacted me about things to do around Billings when she and her husband drive through. I gave recommendations.

This friend and I have similar careers. We were stationed together with the famed 3rd Infantry Division, we both have multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and we were both promoted to master sergeant on the same day. She is a great Army NCO.

She got to Billings and I got this text, “Well, I don’t think we’re going to go out in Billings tonight. I was just told I don’t belong here. Someone said ‘Keisha, you should leave.’”

My friend is black. Her name is not Keisha.

My feelings don’t matter at all in this, but I was embarrassed.

I know Montana has more good people than bad, but remember, first impressions are lasting impressions.