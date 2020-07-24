Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Ground rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m going to ask you to do some things for me, and I’ll do the same for you in return.

I’m going to ask you to be stone cold sober behind the wheel, to protect me and my family. And I’ll do the same for you.

I’m going to ask you to not drive 70 mph down my residential street, to protect my kids and neighbors. And I’ll do the same for you.

And I’m going to ask you to take just one little step back from me in that grocery store line, and to wear a mask, too. And I will absolutely do the same for you.

I’m strong. I will climb mountains and run trails and paddle rivers and I will keep up with the best of you.

But I have a weakness. All of us do. Mine happens to be my defective immune system — it just doesn’t work right, never has. And unfortunately, I’ve passed that along to my kiddo.

So when you see us wearing our masks in public, please don’t assume we’re making a political statement. Instead, consider that you don’t know my weakness any more than I know yours, and just show some kindness. Maybe even some respect.