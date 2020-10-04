Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Increase your media literacy

I am furious. Upon receiving my mail today, I was greeted by what looks like a legitimate newspaper, The Epoch Times. This is a propagandist “newspaper” disguised as a legitimate source of news. The role of the press should be to shed light on issues, no matter where they fall in the continuum.

The “newspaper” purports, "Election 2020, all the facts you need to know to form your own opinions." As a communication professional, I am angered by this statement. This unethical communication does not attempt to show its bias; instead, it says it has all the facts, which it will deliver to you, to make your own choice. However, what it should say is it has all the facts to help insulate and increase favorability of the right-wing agenda.

I am grateful to recognize when communicators are trying to manipulate me. This requires criticism of several items, including critiquing the source of information. My concern is that some voters will not distinguish between this propaganda and a legitimate news source, precisely because it presents itself as legitimate.