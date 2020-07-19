Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Life during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before word of COVID-19 started trickling in, daily lives were consumed with work, errands, church and family gatherings. Summer plans were made. Like a shroud we were bombarded about this virus infiltrating our existence. Everything we took for granted stopped; fear was rampant. Life as we knew it came to a halt. Throngs stampeded stores until supplies were depleted. Price gouging, stocks diving, jobs gone, the economy was on shaky ground and people's lives were hanging in the balance, akin to apocalypse. It is broadcast everywhere and on everyone's lips, the tendrils of COVID within reach. This was merely the tip of the iceberg. How best to protect ourselves and loved ones?

A frontline worker and essential employee, I work in four adult group homes. My residents are sheltering-in-place. No day programs, outings or visitation. Direct support professionals’ jobs are more challenging as residents try to comprehend the shift in routine. Staff members try to be reassuring, creative and positive. Residents look to me for guidance and answers. To maintain our jobs we must comply with strict measures. The mental health and wealth of seniors and those living alone and isolated are staggering.