Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: LIFTT celebrates ADA's 30th year

LIFTT (“Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow”) is a Center for Independent Living (CIL) headquartered in Billings. LIFTT acknowledges and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), one of the most important threads of the American tapestry of Civil Rights. LIFTT’s work promotes the integration and full inclusion of individuals with significant disabilities into society. There are 403 CILs in the U.S. and four in Montana. LIFTT provides Independent Living services for 18 counties in southeast Montana.

The ADA was enacted during the Bush administration in July 1990. It’s as revolutionary and innovative today as it was 30 years ago. It didn’t solve all problems affecting the lives of disabled Americans; however, it keeps improving the quality of their lives by giving them the opportunity to attend school and work, become successful professionals and be productive. Thanks to the ADA there’s an abundance of accessible restrooms, hotel rooms, public transportation, curb cuts, stop signs, crosswalks for the blind and deaf, classrooms, affordable housing and American Sign Language interpreters. LIFTT celebrates the ADA’s 30th anniversary by providing the Montana’s disabled citizens with core services.