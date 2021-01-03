Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Monument pays due respect

I want to thank the people involved in creating the monument on top of the Rims, The Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope including William Snell, the Pretty Shield Foundation, the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council and the volunteers. It is heartening to see so many pay their respects to our friends, family members and community members who have been affected by the terrible events of 2020. At the same time, we are paying our respect to the Apsáalooke Nation and other tribes who have suffered more from COVID-19 than others in our community. As a native of Billings, I am proud of our community for coming together in such a spiritual and meaningful way. There are hundreds of stones at the base of the teepees that bear witness to our community's suffering and loss. It is mystical how such an installation can bring out powerful emotions. We need this sacred spot to endure and become a permanent part of our Billings landscape.