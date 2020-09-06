Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Patriotism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ask any person on the street what patriotism means and you’ll probably get a different answer from each one. The division that exists in our country today is not patriotism. Politics means there’ll be opposing viewpoints but patriotism means we’ll respect those views regardless of race, ethnic background, religious views or gender preference.

Adlai Stevenson said, “Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil, steady dedication of a lifetime.” Patriotism means putting country above self, stewardship over exploitation, contribution above consumption, and freedom with responsibility.

Patriotism is not self-righteous spectacles, wearing hats, honking horns, spouting mottoes or waving flags.

Patriotism is fully embracing the rights of all of us to live freely and speak out against injustices in society. Voting is an act of patriotism as elections are the paragon of patriotic expression. If you truly want to express your love of country, I urge you to register to vote and to cast a thoughtful, educated vote in November.

Hope Smith

Red Lodge

