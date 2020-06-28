Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: Protect MT youth from getting hooked on nicotine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m a student at MSU Billings and every day I see how the marketing of flavored tobacco and vape products addicts new generations of users.

My fellow students are using e-cigarettes and smoking cigarettes daily. Many of them have been addicted to nicotine since junior high or high school.

Between 2017 and 2019, the number of Montana high schoolers using e-cigarettes daily increased 243%. And much of this use can be attributed to flavors that are attractive to kids and teens. Flavors are the primary reason most kids try tobacco and vape in the first place.

In a lot of ways, walking into a vape shop is like wandering into a candy store. In convenience stores, sweet-flavored tobacco products of all types are displayed within eye-view of little kids. In many cases, it’s hard to tell what’s candy and what’s tobacco.

For this reason, I support the proposed state rule to permanently restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarette products.

Only 5% of Montana adults use e-cigarettes, compared to 30% of Montana teens. So, this is very much a youth problem. Few adults use e-cigarettes to quit smoking. In fact, most are dual users — meaning they use both e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes.