Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: SD2 officials should have followed protocols

I was delighted that the elementary levy for the Billings schools passed. In these uncertain times of dealing with the coronavirus threat, it is gratifying that voters are seeing the value of education.
However, I was dismayed and discouraged to see School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham and his administrative team celebrating without regard for the recommendations of the scientific medical community. SD2’s leaders were not practicing social distancing, were not wearing masks, and Mr. Upham gave a high five with bare hands.
I worked for 29 years as a school counselor, retiring from the Laurel School District seven years ago. Most of my time was devoted to two major tasks: helping young people learn to respect themselves and others and helping them learn and practice conflict resolution skills. All people, especially children, care less about what adults say than about what they do. Mr. Upham and his team were poor models for not only the students and staff under their leadership, but for the public in general. Wearing a mask is not hard; wearing a mask is being a responsible member of our society; wearing a mask is respectful. I wear mine, hoping it will offer me a small measure of protection but knowing I am protecting others from possible exposure from me. I deserve that level of respect from others. Social distancing might be a little awkward, but it is not hard.
The sooner everyone follows the coronavirus prevention protocols, the sooner those protocols won't be necessary.
Pam Warner
Molt
