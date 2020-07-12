Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: SD2 officials should have followed protocols

I worked for 29 years as a school counselor, retiring from the Laurel School District seven years ago. Most of my time was devoted to two major tasks: helping young people learn to respect themselves and others and helping them learn and practice conflict resolution skills. All people, especially children, care less about what adults say than about what they do. Mr. Upham and his team were poor models for not only the students and staff under their leadership, but for the public in general. Wearing a mask is not hard; wearing a mask is being a responsible member of our society; wearing a mask is respectful. I wear mine, hoping it will offer me a small measure of protection but knowing I am protecting others from possible exposure from me. I deserve that level of respect from others. Social distancing might be a little awkward, but it is not hard.