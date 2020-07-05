Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: We should invest in health care

I am an active and concerned resident of Billings watching the national conversation on health care. I wanted to express a couple of thoughts which are important for elected officials, in addition to incumbents or candidates who have been selected by a political party to campaign for office in 2020. In my opinion a strong healthcare system is critical to all U.S. citizens. Leadership needs to be thinking about science and innovation in health care as we move through these trying times.
I am personally benefiting from science and innovation in healthcare by receiving treatment for macular degeneration. Federal funding through grants provides research funding for macular degeneration. BrightFocus Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting research and public education to help eradicate brain and eye diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. It is my belief I would be considered legally blind without research and treatments which have saved my vision. Without these treatments I would be unable to drive, read, watch television, or see the faces of my family and friends.
Our health care system is vulnerable for many reasons, yet the one thing we can and should be doing is investing in the science, research and innovation of the health care industry. As you all go about the good work as an elected official, please support lawmaking and good policy that has federal dollars investing in the innovation that seeks to fight and prevent disease.
Doreene Nesbit
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!