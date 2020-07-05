Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: We should invest in health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am an active and concerned resident of Billings watching the national conversation on health care. I wanted to express a couple of thoughts which are important for elected officials, in addition to incumbents or candidates who have been selected by a political party to campaign for office in 2020. In my opinion a strong healthcare system is critical to all U.S. citizens. Leadership needs to be thinking about science and innovation in health care as we move through these trying times.

I am personally benefiting from science and innovation in healthcare by receiving treatment for macular degeneration. Federal funding through grants provides research funding for macular degeneration. BrightFocus Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting research and public education to help eradicate brain and eye diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. It is my belief I would be considered legally blind without research and treatments which have saved my vision. Without these treatments I would be unable to drive, read, watch television, or see the faces of my family and friends.