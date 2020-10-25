Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: What do you see in virus numbers?

When you read about another death in the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you see? Do you see another statistic, one among many? Do you, in your mind, total up the sum and sigh with relief because the virus hasn’t touched one of your loved ones? What do you see?

I’ll tell you what I see. I see my mom, a beautiful woman that took every precaution imaginable to keep COVID-19 away from her door. She isolated herself, took COVID tests, and wore a mask. Yes, she was an elderly person, had led a full life and didn’t die alone. I was there, in full PPE gear, to say good-bye and though I couldn’t hug or touch her with my bare skin, I calmed her fears with my voice.

No one knows where she contracted the virus, probably from someone who didn’t wear a mask, someone who didn’t show any symptoms. So you can imagine the anger I feel in my mist of grief, wearing a mask and coming across someone who is not. I want to rant, rave and cuss that person out — but what do I do instead? I write this letter to implore everyone to please wear a mask because your mother could be next.

Richelle Selleck

Billings

