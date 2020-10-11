Letter to the editor - Golden Pen Award: What if

What if ordinary people could heal this nation? What if we treated others with fairness and respect, even when they are politically, religiously or racially the “other?” What if we did this in all of our personal interactions, as well as in the contexts of business, politics and other formal settings?

What if the way we treated other people — both individually and collectively — returns to us, sometimes emphatically?

What if we stopped supporting leaders if they seek power through alienation, oppression and violence, but did support leaders if they seek healing and reconciliation for and between the people of this country?

What if we stopped vilifying and imprisoning immigrants, and treating them harshly when imprisoned, and instead worked with Central American governments to try to make those countries safer from lawlessness, violence, gangs and cartels so that people wouldn't have to flee for their lives?

What if we grew to love ourselves, and then loved our neighbors as ourselves? Not easy for any of us — a difficult road from where we are, but what a wonderful world it would be.

So why not?

Bill Walker

Billings

