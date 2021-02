I think I have a good idea. I have four people trying to get me in to get a COVID-19 shot. I’m 85 years old.

I decided that I would rob someone and give back what I took, if they promise to turn me into the police.

I’ll go to jail and they will give me my shot whether you are young or old. Problem solved.

Nancy Hill

Billings

