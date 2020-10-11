Letter to the editor: A better way to prevent abortions

To be clear, making abortions illegal does not prevent abortions. If you want to curtail the number of abortions, support education, support equal rights for women, support access to health care, and put an end to poverty. These are the things that have real, quantifiable impacts on the number of abortions.

Teach yourselves, your friends and your children about consent. “Tea and Consent” is an excellent animation that clearly explains consent. Understanding sexuality and having agency over your body results in fewer unwanted pregnancies and therefore fewer abortions. When women are treated equally in society they are more empowered to give birth to a child in a difficult situation, they are better able to care for a child, or empowered to choose adoption.

Access to health care and family planning services creates an ability to choose when to become pregnant, eliminating many unwanted pregnancies which are often the causes of abortion.

Making abortions illegal does not stop abortions. It simply puts vulnerable people at greater risk in a difficult situation. Illegal abortions put caring health care workers at risk of arrest and opens an opportunity for other people to take advantage of desperate, vulnerable women and their children.