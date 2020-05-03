Letter to the editor: A cure for briefings

In my fear and dejection, I decided to try the brilliant Dr. Trump’s advice. After all, he’s the smartest man in America (both South and North). The isopropyl alcohol and Lysol cocktail sounded like a pretty good place to begin. Problem is, there wasn’t any Lysol or isopropyl alcohol his recipe calls for in the house.

I decided to try some substitutions for the sake of experimentation. In place of the isopropyl alcohol, I figured I would try that bottle of vodka I got for Christmas. And some lime juice just to give it a bit of acidity which should also help kill viruses. Now my conundrum is what to use instead of the Lysol. Searching my basement, I found some liquid my wife stashed away so I couldn’t find it. Probably not as caustic as Lysol, I brought the eight bottles of ginger beer up and began the mixture. Because we’ve been staying in place for so long, the dishwasher hadn’t been run for some time. The last two cups in the cupboard were our souvenir copper mugs. I filled one with ice, poured the vodka and lime juice in and topped it off with the ginger beer.