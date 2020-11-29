Letter to the editor: A divided nation cannot stand

The USA was an experiment to see if free men could govern themselves. It was believed for a nation of free men to succeed, there would need to be very strong morals. Without strong morals, the country would either become a tyranny (king or ruler) or an anarchy (no laws). This had never been successfully tried prior to 1776, but with the distrust the colonies were having with England and coming together morally, they decided to revolt and start a new nation governed by the people for the people.

So, 244 years later, where are we? We are a divided country with minimal morals. The country has not been this divided since 1860. Are we heading down the same path? How do we fix the problems? The answer is not an easy fix. We need to go back to the basics as our founding fathers saw them. We start with morals. We need to elect individuals that have strong morals. This is not just a Democrat problem or a Republican problem. There is plenty of blame to go around.

Can we reverse the trends that we have seen over the last 30 years? I do not know, but for our children's sake, I hope so. It will have to start by following the U.S. Constitution as it was written and interpreted by our founding fathers. I am sure they are rolling over in their graves, because of the path we have taken.

Bob Lee

Forsyth

