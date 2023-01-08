Letter to the editor: A fallen con man

The most perfect man in the world has finally been busted, taken down by his peers who had the backbone and courage to stand up to this narcissistic madman. Now Trump is blaming the insurrection committee for his tax return inaccuracies, saying they should have never publicized his tax records, some of the most privately held documents in the nation.

This frivolous statement coming from a former president who walked off with the most top secret documents from the government's archives, most certainly with treasonous intentions. Now he is back peddling, tap dancing, and singing the blues fearing he’ll be indicted for his heinous crimes.

Let’s hope the New Year finds Trump residing peacefully at the most exclusive correctional facility we taxpayers can afford, where part of his redemption could be spent swapping his con man digital NFT trading cards, playing con man monopoly, and singing his favorite jailhouse blues. One comes to mind, "Hey, won’t you play another somebody done somebody wrong song."

Terry Lopuch

Helena