Letter to the editor: A great teacher

Hello. My name is Christopher and I have a very special teacher named Mrs. Olson.
She does her best at teaching and she gives us fun things to do too. She’s also a kind and loving person. I miss her because the schools are closed due to COVID-19. I also love how she says, “You are the best class and rock stars!” We have a Zoom meeting every school day, and I love seeing her and my friends. She teaches us during the meeting, but we also have so much fun.
May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week, and I am thankful for all of my teachers at Boulder Elementary School, especially my third grade teacher Mrs. Kerra Olson!
Christopher Omichinski
Billings
