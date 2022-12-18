Letter to the editor: A majority can’t determine whether something is right

An email from Montana Democrats reports that Sen. Steve Daines' vote against the Respect for Marriage Act shows that he’s “on board with right-wing extremism.”

Daines' view on single-sex marriage doesn’t alone make him a right-wing extremist, though he may qualify as one for other reasons. Among my acquaintances are several people who are for single-sex marriage, some against. But none of those against it is right-wing, nor a radical, nor a bigot. Their views are based on their faith and tradition and not open to popular trends or a passing vote. We've had lively discussions.

The email goes on to quote several polls where majorities support same-sex marriage.

It was a majority of Athenians who decided that Socrates should drink the hemlock. Most of those gathered in the center of Jerusalem that day were calling out “Crucify him!” And in several surveys I’ve seen, upwards of 60% of young people right now would prefer a government controlled by a strong man instead of the participatory democracy that we have.

A majority can’t determine whether something is right.

Ramon Pierson

Billings