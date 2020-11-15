Letter to the editor: A maskless mouth is weapon

When I was learning how to hunt, my father taught me to always treat a shotgun as loaded and never point it at a person. Also, the safety was to always be on until you are shooting at a target.

Unfortunately the COVID pandemic has turned our mouths into weapons more deadly than shotguns. This virus has killed more Americans than atomic bombs killed Japanese. It is also on track to soon exceed the number of America’s greatest generation combatants killed during World War II. Unfortunately some of the combat survivors have been struck down by the virus.

If you encounter a maskless person in a public area you should treat that person’s mouth as a loaded weapon and stay far away. Vacate the area as soon as you can.

We can put a safety on our mouths by wearing a mask. No one is free to randomly shoot people with a shotgun. Please do not feel free to randomly spread a deadly virus.

One can argue about opening or closing businesses. However, there is no rational reason for not wearing a mask when you are inside a public space unless you are eating or drinking.

Larry Bell

Billings

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0