Letter to the editor: A MetraPark contract should come with more shows

Can we agree a booking agreement should mean additional shows at MetraPark? The current contract between Yellowstone County and Oak View Group (OVG), signed July 28, 2021, does not do that. The commissioners got taken to the cleaners by OVG.

Nowhere does the contract with OVG require them to do anything to receive money from taxpayers. OVG waits for MetraPark to pass a revenue benchmark and gets paid. Other than material breach, OVG cannot be fired in this contract. Read it for yourself.

To simplify, if MetraPark revenue exceeds $1.4 million dollars (the benchmark) in any of the next five years, OVG gets paid whether they book shows or not. OVG does not have to book anything to take profit which belongs to the taxpayers.

Taxpayers deserve a fully transparent process vetted by a competent third party to assure they receive the best deal. Unfortunately, if Commissioners Jones and Pitman rely on their own evaluation, rather than a 3rd party expert, taxpayers will likely end up with a contract like this booking arrangement where an out of state, for profit corporation receives MetraPark funds for doing nothing.

After this sleight of hand, Pitman and Jones are considering OVG to manage the entire MetraPark complex. OVG contacted Commissioners the last week of January requesting a two-week extension. On Jan. 31, Pitman and Jones formally proposed extending by two weeks the deadline for companies to submit their qualifications for running MetraPark. Chief Deputy County Attorney Jeana Lervick cautioned Pitman and Jones against extending the contract. Who are Pitman and Jones working for?

Gene Staudinger

Billings

