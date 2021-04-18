Letter to the editor: A note from a student: Don't give up

Hi, I’m Michaela Isaacson, a senior at Billings Skyview High School. I am writing this letter to hopefully inspire kids who are struggling and feel like giving up in school. When I was going through school I focused on friends and having fun more than I actually focused on school. As a sophomore I tried dropping out twice but my mother said no so I went through my sophomore year failing almost all of my classes. It was my junior year and I finally realized how close graduation was and how far behind I was. I only had six credits in my second semester of my junior year. I was about to throw in the towel because I thought there was no way I was going to be able to make those credits up.