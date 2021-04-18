 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: A note from a student: Don't give up

Letter to the editor: A note from a student: Don't give up

Hi, I’m Michaela Isaacson, a senior at Billings Skyview High School. I am writing this letter to hopefully inspire kids who are struggling and feel like giving up in school. When I was going through school I focused on friends and having fun more than I actually focused on school. As a sophomore I tried dropping out twice but my mother said no so I went through my sophomore year failing almost all of my classes. It was my junior year and I finally realized how close graduation was and how far behind I was. I only had six credits in my second semester of my junior year. I was about to throw in the towel because I thought there was no way I was going to be able to make those credits up.

Thankfully I had my mother, and administrators, to help push me forward. I finished 14 online classes on top of the seven period class day I had. I’m now a senior and I’m able to walk with my class at graduation. What I learned from my experience is that you can do anything you put your mind to and you can’t give up no matter how hard you want to.

Michaela Isaacson

Billings

3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Republicans drunk with power
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Republicans drunk with power

Letter to the editor: The parties once treated each other "with congeniality and without rancor."

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News